Banglar Awas Yojana: 4 held for misuse of govt money

Kolkata: Four persons were arrested for allegedly misappropriating government money at Nandigram in East Midnapore.



According to sources, these four people were granted the first installment of money for construction of house under Banglar Awas Yojana during the financial year 2019-20. But till date no construction had taken place in any of the lands. Recently Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nandigram block I, Sumita Sengupta lodged complaint against them following which the arrests were made.

According to Sengupta, despite a long time has passed, several people were granted money under the scheme for construction of houses. It is alleged that 20 people in Bhekutia and Daudpur panchayats were found did not start construction work. The BDO alleged that despite they were issued multiple notices and even they were called by the local panchayat and asked to start construction work, none of them pay heed to the warnings.

On Tuesday after Sengupta lodged a complaint against the accused persons, four of them were arrested.

"Family member of one of the accused persons has returned the money. I have informed the police about it. Actions against the rest of the people mentioned in the complaint are expected to be taken soon," said Sengupta.