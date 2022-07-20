Bangladesh PM invites CM to see Padma Setu
Kolkata: Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit the country and see Padma Setu, one of the longest bridge on a river, in Asia.
In the letter to Banerjee, she wrote that she expects her to see in Delhi during her India tour in September.
The Bangladesh Prime Minister also maintained that in view of the linguistic and cultural closeness between Bangladesh and West Bengal there is no substitute for working together.
She felt that the Padma bridge will open a new business opportunity between Bangladesh and West Bengal.
It may be mentioned that Hasina had visited the Eden gardens two years ago to watch the match between India and Bangladesh, which was played with
pink ball.
