Bangla Shashya Bima: More farmers to be covered

Kolkata: The state Agriculture department has taken a major drive to help more farmers get the benefit of the Bangla Shashya Bima (BSB).



The state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay held a high-level meeting

with concerned officers, authorities of Agricultural Insurance Company of India, Nabard, Webel and the state Cooperation department in this regard.

Following discussions, steps are being taken to ensure the completion of the project within the set deadline.

The farmers can submit their application till August 31.

The state Agricultural Insurance Company of India has also launched a toll free helpline number — 1800 572 0258 — to provide necessary assistance to farmers in this regard. About 63.22 lakh and 53 lakh farmers were enrolled for the benefit under the project in the last Kharif and Rabi season respectively. Around 3.50 lakh farmers were benefitted in the Kharif season.

The scheme, Bangla Shashya Bima (BSB) was introduced by the state government following the instruction of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The scheme, a brain child of the Chief Minister turned extremely beneficial for the farmers in the state. The crop insurance scheme had been rolled out to protect farmers from natural disasters, and to ensure a steady income in case of unstable market prices.

The crop insurance scheme is "free of cost for the farmers" as the government pays the entire premium and the insurable crops are Aman and Aus paddy, jute and maize. The insurance scheme covers any losses suffered during planting, cultivation and during the period post-cutting when crops are lying in the field, and for adverse weather situations.

According to sources the state government spents around Rs 450 crore in a year to run the scheme smoothly.

It needs mention that the state government took a unique move for technology based data collection on quantum of destruction caused due to any inclement weather with a priority to ensure that farmers do not have to wait long to get compensation in case their crops get damaged.