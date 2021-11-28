Bangla Sangeet Mela and Biswa Bangla Lok Sanskriti Utsav to kick off from December 25

KOLKATA: The state government will organise Bangla Sangeet Mela and Biswa Bangla Lok Sanskriti Utsav from December 25 to January 1, 2022.



This is the first major cultural event of the state government that is going to be held after the second wave of the Covid pandemic. More than 2,000 artistes will be participating in the programme.

The exhibition this time will be held to pay tributes to noted Rabindra Sangeet exponent Subinoy Roy and Dhananjay Bhattacharya on their birth centenary.

Minister of state for the Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen held a meeting on Saturday with all concerned including artistes in regards to the Bangla Sangeet Mela. Apart from senior officers of the Information and Cultural Affairs department, singers including Arundhuti Holme Chowdhury, Sibaji Chatterjee, Sriradha Bandyopadhyay and Soumitra Roy were also present in the meeting.

Both Bangla Sangeet Mela and Biswa Bangla Lok Sanskriti Utsav will be organised following the Covid protocols.

Bangla Sangeet Mela will be held at 10 different venues in Kolkata. If everything goes as planned, Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Rabindra Okakura Bhavan, Phanibhusan Bidya Binod Jatra Manch, Mohor Kunja, Hedua Park, Madhusudan Mukta Mancha, Ektara Mukta Mancha, Deshapriya Park and Rajya Sangeet Academy Mukta Manch will be the venues of Bangla Sangeet Mela.

The Biswa Bangla Lok Sanskriti Utsav would be held at the Mukta Mancha near Charukala Kendra. Performances of all the variants of the folk culture and music will be held under one roof.