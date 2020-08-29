Bangla Sahayata Kendra inaugurated in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: District Magistrate Nirmal Nirmal inaugurated the Bangla Sahayata Kendra at the district administrative building in Balurghat on Friday.



People will get 21 essential services and information regarding various social and development schemes undertaken by the state government, including Kanyashree, Aikyashree, various certificates like income, residential and caste, online applications for SSC, PSC, WBPRB and WBMSC. In addition to this, people can avail the services of depositing taxes and other fees through it.

Officer-in-Charge Subrata Kumar Barman, who is associated with the project, said: "People will access the benefit of 21 state-run schemes in one single window through online. Anyone can operate the system easily. A particular website has been made operational for this purpose." It is learnt that the Bangla Sahayata Kendras will be operational from the block, sub-division and district administrative offices. In each centre, at least two staff members will be recruited to provide these services. Computer and Internet facilities will also be made available so that the services can be carried out unhindered.

Notably, the pandemic has compelled the administration to maintain social distancing norms strictly to avoid community infection. It is also necessary to provide services to the masses and beneficiaries without any harassment. Now, the people will not have to go to different state government offices in the blocks, sub-divisions or even the district headquarters and can avail the services from the Bangla Sahayata Kendra.

Meanwhile, the Mamata Banerjee government has stressed on providing essential services to the public and beneficiaries online. Recently, Banerjee had announced to set up around 2,744 Bangla Sahayata Kendras covering all 23 districts of the state.