'Bangla Pokkho' demands Bengali Regiment be raised in Indian Army to pay tribute to Netaji

Kolkata (PTI): Bengali outfit 'Bangla Pokkho' on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh demanding that a Bengali Regiment be raised in the Indian Army to pay appropriate tribute to the contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and numerous other freedom fighters from the state.



It also demanded that youths aspiring to join the armed forces be given the option of writing the recruitment examinations in Bengali language.



"On the 125th birth anniversary of the great leader from Bengal, Subhas Chandra Bose, the Bengalis have a very specific demand, that is the formation of a Bengali regiment within the Indian Army," the outfit said in its letters to the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister.

It said that the formation of a Bengali regiment in the Indian Army will be a true honour to Netaji and numerous bravehearts from the state who fought for the freedom of the country from British Raj.

In another letter to the West Bengal chief secretary, the outfit urged him to raise the issue with the Central government.