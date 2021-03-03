'Bangla Nijer Meye Kei Chaye' garners support of over 2L people

Kolkata: "Bangla Nijer Meye Kei Chaye" (Bengal only wants its own daughter) slogan of Trinamool Congress (TMC) has received an overwhelming response with lakhs of people extending their support to the party's supremo Mamata Banerjee to form



government for the third consecutive term.

With the count increasing by a few thousands in every minute, more than 2.41 lakh people have extended support in a record time to the "Bangla Nijer Meye Kei Chaye" campaign of TMC through the special web portal launched for the same.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav who had meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday tweeted that people of Bengal has faith only on Mamata Banerjee. He had also urged people of Behar living in Bengal to support the Trinamool Congress.

On February 20, the slogan for the 2021 Assembly polls was launched at Trinamool Bhavan. Later, the online campaign was also launched. One can visit the website www.banglanijermeyekeichay.in and click a button to support the campaign.

In the website, eminent personalities have shared their video messages as "Didir Doot" and pledged to support "Didi" for sustaining the development that Bengal has witnessed in the past

10 years.

Be it TMC MP Nusrat Jahan or sports personality Manoj Tiwari, all have given a call to form TMC government for the third time mentioning different state-run schemes including Kanyashree, Rupashree, Swasthya Sathi and Khadyasathi, among others.

At the same time, the slogan is now on everyone's lips. The slogan has turned out to be a challenge for the BJP.

TMC has been launching attacks on the saffron party every day for bringing in "outsiders" or "tourist gangs" to campaign for the party in the state. Memes featuring Mamata Banerjee as a lone fighter facing 22 central ministers, 6 Chief Ministers, three central agencies, thousands of central forces, infinite money and media have gone viral in social media.

As a mark of gratitude towards the Chief Minister, folk artistes in Bengal have also composed songs based on the slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meye Kei Chaye.' These songs have also gained popularity on social media. A baul was found singing a song praising the Chief Minister for the overall development ensured by her government in the state. He was spotted singing: "Ai Bangla Nijer Meye Kei Chaye, Ai Bangla Mamata Didi Kei Chaye."

Earlier, Banerjee had brought at least 2 lakh folk artistes under Lok Prasar Prakalpa and extended support to preserve several art forms by providing them financial assistance every month.