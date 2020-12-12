'Bangla Moder Garbo' kicks off with three-day events

Kolkata: The first phase of 'Bangla Moder Garbo' programme — an initiative aimed at creating job opportunities by organising fairs and exhibitions — began on Friday with three-day long cultural programme and exhibition in Kolkata, Bishnupur and Purulia Town.



Indranil Sen, Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs department, inaugurated the programme at Ektara Mancha in Rabindra Sadan.

He stated that the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead to generation of business worth more than Rs 159 crore in the post Covid situation.

The programmes will be held in eight phases across the state. At all the venues, three-day long cultural programme along with exhibition will be held. The programmes will continue till the beginning of February. On Friday, at least 120 artistes including the ones under the Lok Prasar Prakalpa took part in the programme held at Ektara Mancha. An exhibition was also organised at Nandan IV.

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister had said: "Artisans and folk artistes have passed through a difficult phase during the nationwide lockdown. In many cases they had failed to sell their produce. The initiative of organising fairs following Covid norms will help in economic rejuvenation for them."

This comes at a time when the Mamata Banerjee government is providing monthly stipend and financial assistance to around 2 lakh folk artistes under the Lok Prasar Prakalpa. Twenty departments along with all district authorities are also organising fairs by engaging 2.59 lakh artisans and 1.04 lakh Lok Prasar Shilpis across the state. Such fairs will be organised till mid-February.

In Kolkata as many as 11 fairs, festivals and exhibition will be held. It includes Bangla Sangeet Mela, Biswa Bangla Lok Sanskriti Utsav, Poush Utsav, Little Magazine Mela, Kolkata Saras Mela and Kolkata International Film Festival.