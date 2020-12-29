Banga Dhoni yatra: TMC takes out rallies to thank people

Kolkata: Rallies were taken out throughout the state upto the block-level to thank people for their overwhelming support to Banga Dhoni yatra launched by Trinamool Congress on December 10.



Monday was the first day of the two-day yatra. Through these rallies the schemes taken by the state government in the past 10 years had been highlighted.

A massive rally was taken out from Gol Park under Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Power minister and MLA from Rashbehari Assembly constituency. Apart from party workers, hundreds of people from different walks of life took part in it.

Partha Chatterjee, state Education minister and MLA from Behala West Assembly constituency led a rally from Behala. The participants held posters and banners highlighting various projects that include Kanyashree, Khadya Sathi, Rupashree, Sabuj Sathi among others.

He said: "Bangadhoni yatra had been very successful so party leadership thought rallies should be taken out across the state to thank people for their unstinting support."

He said rallies will be

taken out in different areas on Tuesday.