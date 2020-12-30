Banga Dhoni yatra: Scores of people, including TMC leaders, take part

Kolkata: Thousands of people, on Tuesday, took part in the rallies on the concluding day of the two-day



Banga Dhoni yatra organised by Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The rallies were held to thank people for their unstinting cooperation, support and participation in the processions in the first phase of the programme that was held between December 11 to 21. Through the rallies Trinamool Congress highlighted the projects that were taken up by the state government in the past one decade. On Tuesday the rallies were taken out in all the districts upto the block level. Parties MPs and MLAs took part in them. In South Kolkata the rally was led by Debashis Kumar, coordinator, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and president of the South Kolkata unit of TMC.

Manish Gupta and some of the coordinators took part in the procession that started from Ballygunge Phari and ended at Jadubabur Bazar.

In North the rally was led by Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shashi Panja, ward coordinator Mohon Kumar Gupta.

Through banners and posters the success of various projects like Kanyasree, Rupasree, Khadya Sathi, Swasthya Sathi and Sabuj Sathi were highlighted.

The leaders said the success of Duare Sarkar was given special importance. At the end of the second phase more than 1.50 crore people visited the outreach camps and got themselves enrolled.

The third phase will start from January 2. The most

popular initiative is Swasthya Sathi.