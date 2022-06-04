Bandit Queen returns after 13 yrs
Kolkata: Thirteen years after Seema Biswas acted in Dev and Srabanti-starrer Dujone (2009), the National Award-winning actor is back in Bengali films. Presently in Kolkata, Biswas, who rose to prominence for her powerful performance in Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen (1994), she is shooting for Rajdeep Paul and Sharmistha Maiti's new Bengali film, Mon Potongo.
Produced by the acclaimed Aurora Film Corporation, which had distributed several landmark films including Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali and even partly produced Aparajito, the second movie in the Apu Trilogy, Mon Potongo has been shot extensively on the streets of Kolkata with Biswas playing a roadside tea stall owner.
Language has never been a barrier for Biswas, who has worked in Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Assamese film industries. Ask her what kept her away from Tollywood for 13 years and she said: "I don't know why I am not being considered for good Bengali films. But I was blown away by the script of Mon Potongo," said the veteran actress, who played PM Basu in The Family Man Season 2.
Biswas is all praise for the young director duo. She said: "Mon Potongo has several layers." This attracted her to say yes. "Though my role is brief in Mon Potongo, I am extremely happy with the script. Also, the team is very organised. For me, the length of the role doesn't matter. What matters is the script," said Biswas, who won the audience with her stunning performances in Deepa Mehta's Water and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Khamoshi: The Musical.
Sharmistha and Rajdeep's debut Bengali feature film Kalkokkho is yet to hit theatres. The film, however, has travelled to various festivals. But the young directors didn't face any problem when it came to convincing the Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa actor.
"I haven't come across an actor with so much empathy. She is extremely down-to-earth. Seema ji behaved like one amongst us on the set," said Sharmistha.
Mon Potongo narrates the story of an interfaith couple who lives on the pavements of Kolkata. As they get accustomed to the harsh life on the streets, they get enchanted by a chair inside an exquisite furniture showroom which they want to gift each other. They call it the 'seat of power'.
