Bandhan School of Business launched

kolkata: Bandhan announced the launch of Bandhan School of Business, its first management institute in Bolpur, Shantiniketan. The institute will offer students easy access to MBA education and it will contribute to increasing and diversifying Bandhan's overall education programme. The first batch of MBA students will start classes in the coming academic year.



The establishment was inaugurated by Chandranath Sinha, Minister-in-charge of MSME and Textiles department and Alapan Bandopadhyay, the Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister, West Bengal.

Bandhan School of Business has been built up on a total campus area of 2.45 lakh sq. ft. The classrooms are equipped with a total capacity of around 300 students and the hostels are also furnished to accommodate 300 students. The institute has a well-armed auditorium to hold occasional events and cultural functions. A modern computer lab and a well-stocked library for the students have also been put in place.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder, Bandhan said: "I am delighted to share that opening a business school on this auspicious land of Gurudev's Shantiniketan has given me immense satisfaction. To create a human resource pool that will compete in the international academic markets, we have established Bandhan School of Business."