Bandhan Express flagged off from city after 2 yrs
kolkata: Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh resumed on Sunday after an over two-year gap owing to the pandemic with the flagging off of Bandhan Express from Kolkata station on way to Khulna in the neighbouring country, an ER official said here. Maitree Express is also scheduled to resume services between Kolkata and Dhaka on Sunday and will travel to the Bangladesh capital on Monday morning on the first journey from here since March 2020, he said. Passenger train services between India and Bangladesh, resumed with the flagging off of Bandhan Express from Kolkata station at 7.10 am.
