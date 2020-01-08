Bandh supporters resort to vandalism, burn police vehicles

Kolkata: Bandh supporters on Wednesday allegedly vandalised many government and police vehicles at Sujapur of Kaliachak in Malda following which the area turned into a battlefield.



It was also alleged that the Left and Congress workers hurled Bombs and pelted stones at police. Later police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to control the situation.

According to sources, on Wednesday noon, Left and Congress workers put up a blockade on National Highway (NH) 34 at Sujapur. Police officials primarily tried to request the bandh supporters to withdraw the blockade but failed. After police tried to force the bandh supporters to remove the blockade, the situation turned violent.

The bandh supporters then allegedly started pelting stones at the police. When police tried to retaliate, some locals standing beside the NH joined the bandh supporters and attacked police.

As the number of police personnel was not adequate, police had to pull back. To tackle the situation additional police force was then called in.

By the time reinforcement arrived, the number of protestors had also increased. Meanwhile, locals and bandh supporters vandalised several police vehicles and set fire to some cop cars including an SUV of a senior police official. To control the situation, police had to initiate lathi-charge and was forced to fire several rounds of tear gas shells. Though the violent mob backed off for a few minutes, however, the bandh supporters tried to regroup and attack police. Left with no choice senior police officials ordered rubber bullets to be fired following which the mob was dispersed.

However, after the mob was dispersed and the NH was free for traffic, few police constables were seen vandalising some private vehicles. Some locals recorded a video which went viral within moments on social media.

In the video it was seen that some combat force personnel including a civic volunteer were ransacking windshields of vehicles. Later Superintendent of Police (SP), Malda, Alok Rajoria admitted to the allegations and ordered an enquiry into the matter. He further stated that in the video few constables were seen vandalising vehicles which were unacceptable.

Those who were involved will be marked and legal action will be taken against them.