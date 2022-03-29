Banarhat: BJP leader arrested with firearm

kolkata: A BJP leader of Banarhat in Jalpaiguri was held with a firearm on Sunday afternoon.



According to sources, on Saturday a local businessman of Banarhat lodged a complaint with the police against BJP's North West mondol president, Mukul Ghosh. The businessman alleged that Ghosh had been to his shop and threatened him.

Also, the BJP leader threatened a Trinamool Congress leader.

On Sunday afternoon police picked up Ghosh from his house and also found a revolver from his possession. However, the saffron party leadership in Jalpaiguri claimed that Ghosh had been framed.

The BJP leader was being interrogated to find out from where he had procured the firearm and for what reason. Probe is on.