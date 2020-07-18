Ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from 6 cities extended till July 31

Kolkata: Temporary restrictions on arrival of flights in Kolkata from six cities, identified as Covid hotspots — have been extended up to July 31.



On June 30, Chief Secretary of Bengal, Rajiva Sinha wrote to Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation P S Kharola urging not to operate domestic flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Surat to Kolkata for two weeks from July 6 to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state. After the request, it was decided by the Civil Aviation Ministry that flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad will be suspended from July 6, which was announced on July 4. It was decided that the restriction will continue till July 19. Sinha wrote to Kharola again on Friday to request him about the extension.

The airport authority on Friday tweeted: "The restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended up to 31st July."

On Friday, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport authority informed that the restriction has been extended up to July 31. Once the restrictions were relaxed a bit during the Unlock period, infections have gone up in Kolkata and its adjoining areas. However, the arrival of flights from airports other than these six cities will continue as it is. Passengers who are coming from other states are going through health screening. If Covid symptoms are detected, then he/she is handed over to the state Health department for further course of action. This apart, the medical team of the state Health department is constantly monitoring the health conditions of those arriving by flights. The passengers who have no symptoms of Coronavirus are being advised to stay in home quarantine as a precautionary measure.