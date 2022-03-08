Ban on net: 2 tech Univs rework exam timing

Kolkata: Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology have rescheduled the timing of the end semester examinations to evening hours in view temporarily suspension of internet services on the days of class 10 state board examination in some areas of the state.

MAKAUT controller of examinations Dr Subhasis Dutta said Monday in view of the possibility of non-availability of internet services in some areas of the state during the Madhyamik examination hours and opinions received from the stakeholders in this regard, all end semester exams of the first semester have been rescheduled to the 4:30 pm - 6 pm slot in the interest of students.

IIEST deputy registrar Nirmalya Bhattacharya said in a notice, the 4th, 6th, 8th semester undergraduate exams will now be held from 5:15 pm, 6:30 pm and 4 pm respectively.