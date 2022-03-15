Balurghat to get Sufal Bangla stall soon

BALURGHAT: District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Ayesha Rani A on Monday visited some areas in search of a suitable place for the upcoming Sufal Bangla stall.



The Sufal Bangla stall project was initiated in 2014 with 14 mobile shops to directly procure fruits and vegetables from the farmers and sell them to the consumers in order to safeguard the interests of both the growers and the consumers.

On Monday, the DM was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Rahul De, Additional Superintendent of Police Md Nasim, Inspector-in-Charge of Balurghat police station Ashim Gope along with a group of administrative and police officials.

Initially, it was decided that the upcoming Sufal Bangla stall will be set up inside the vacant place of Balurghat police station.

According to the DM, the administrative and the police officials visited some sites where the stall could

be operational.

The DM said the Sufal Bangla stall, which involves fair-price stalls and counters in order to provide food articles especially those of vegetables at cheaper rate to the people belonging to the lower income group, will soon start functioning in Balurghat.

An official source informed that there is no such stall in South Dinajpur so far and the district administration is eager to open its first stall in Balurghat as an experiment.

"After opening the first Sufal Bangla Stall in Balurghat, the same stalls will start functioning in other major cities of the district afterwards," said the source.

The State Agricultural Marketing department has already opened an App for this purpose. At present the state has 56 static counters and 363 mobile counters.

It's the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and we are surely focussing on expanding this to reach out to the maximum people of Bengal.