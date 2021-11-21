Balurghat to get 1st child-friendly court

balurghat: A child-friendly Court, for the first time, in South Dinajpur will be inaugurated in Balurghat on November 24, an official source here informed. Initially, it has been decided that the said court will start functioning in one building located at South Dinajpur District Court in Balurghat.



"At present, the necessary work for inaugurating the court which will start functioning in one building of District Court in Balurghat has been going on. It will be officially inaugurated on November 24," said the source.

"Various play items for the children including drawing-book, colour-pencil, notebook, pen and book will be kept for the amusement. The hearing for different cases will be conducted through video-screening here," said the source. According to the source, an accused through the video-screening may, however, see the face of the minor but the minor on the contrary will not see the face of the accused during the progress of the case and, therefore, there will be no negative impact on the mind of the minor.

"Supreme Court had earlier directed to open a child friendly court in the district headquarters. Here in South Dinajpur, there is no existence of such a court due to the lack of infrastructure," said the source.

Notably, as per Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (JJ Act) for protection and promotion of child rights, it is mandatory to open a child friendly court in the district headquarter for running any case related to POCSO Act. The child-psychologists and experts have also supported the verdict of the Supreme Court to open at least one such court in each of the districts of the country in order to avoid any negative impact on mind of the child related to the POCSO case.