Balurghat: TMC women workers light up lamps

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress' women wing enlightened earthen-lamps before a Kali Puja pandal in Balurghat on Wednesday evening to celebrate Kali puja. The programme was led by the district president of South Dinajpur Women Trinamool Congress Pradipta Chakraborty. Later, the organisers also took part in singing a chorus song altogether in order to pray before the mother goddess for peace, harmony and brotherhood in the society.

"It is a festival that unifies every religion, every home and every heart. We all know that the world is passing through a very tough time during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation and we do offer our prayer by enlightening earthen-lamps to the mother goddess to eradicate the deadly virus from the world," Chakraborty said.

According to her, it is an eco-friendly Kali puja celebration of light despite being the darkest night of the darkest period which transcends the world by the name of Coronavirus.