Balurghat: TMC stages protest against suspension of Gour Link Express train

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress' Balurghat unit staged a demonstration at Balurghat rail station against the 'arbitrary decision' of railways of withdrawing Gour Link Express from Balurghat on Wednesday.



Coming down heavily over the decision of suspending the Gour Link Express, TMC's Balurghat town president Shyamal Laha said: "Our party stands rigid against the arbitrary decision that will impact the movement of a large number of passengers commuting between Balurghat and Kolkata and at the time of economic hardship amid COVID-19 pandemic, we are being forced to hit the streets."

Demanding immediate rollback of the decision, he said: "Our party has demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision. Balurghat people have been harassed continuously by this frequent suspension of the said train. We will be obliged to hit the street unless any rigorous action is taken by the concerned railway authority regarding the matter."

Vice President of Balurghat town TMC, Biman Das said: "We have been deprived by the railways and the central government in recent times. There had been no announcement of any new project for Balurghat during the last five rail budgets by BJP-led NDA government despite having trifle amount sanctioned only for eyewash to keep the ongoing projects on."