Balurghat: TMC opposes Doordarshan Kendra closure

balurghat: Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Balurghat unit has sharply criticised the Central government's recent decision to close the Balurghat Doordarshan Kendra soon.



Coming down heavily on the decision of the Narendra Modi-led Central government to shut the Balurghat Doordarshan Kendra, Balurghat town TMC president,

Biman Das said: "Narendra Modi government's only target is either to close the Central government-run organisations or to decentralise them. There was no development in the country during BJP's two-term ruling."

According to him, the Doordarshan Kendra was closely connected to the local culture and usually had covered the agriculture related news to help the farmers of the region.

"It is a clear bid by the BJP to close down the unit because it telecasts the cultural aspects of Bengal. It is the saffron brigade's practice to downplay the culture of Bengal and, therefore, I strongly oppose the decision," he said.

Established in 1980, it telecasts programmes on special occasions.

Recently on the basis of two orders issued in September and October, the Prasar Bharti suddenly decided to shut down 412 analog installations of the Doordarshan Kendra including Balurghat without plans to replace them with digital terrestrial transmission. Following the decision, the telecasting services from those units will not be available anymore.

An official who works in the Balurghat Doordarshan Kendra said: "There is a huge set up here in the Kendra with valuable machines and instruments. Now they are all useless like the employees who work here. We are in dark about the reason behind the decision."