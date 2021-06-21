Balurghat: TMC leader killed in road mishap

Balurghat: A Trinamool Congress leader of Balurghat block was killed in a road accident on Saturday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Dilip Sarkar.



He was a resident of Ristara and posted as the party's joint convener of Danga gram panchayat.

Police said the incident took place in Balurghat's Gouriamath area on Saturday afternoon while he was returning home on a motorcycle. He was riding pillion.

The motorcycle collided with a bicycle in Balurghat's Gouriamath.

Sarkar fell on the road and lost consciousness. He was rushed to Balurghat hospital. He succumbed to his injuries a little later.

Sarkar had started his political journey as a Congress worker. Later, being inspired by the works of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he joined the TMC.

Balurghat block Trinamool Congress president, Arup Sarkar said: "We are speechless! He was a soft-spoken person and a dedicated leader. It is a great loss for our party."