Balurghat: Swasthya Sathi helps heart patient undergo surgery free-of-cost

BALURGHAT: Swasthya Sathi scheme, an initiative taken by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has saved the life of a trader Balurghat as his heart surgery was recently conducted at a private facility in Kolkata completely free-of-cost.



Shekhar Banerjee, the 48-year-old small cable operator residing in Balurghat's Dakra Colony had been suffering from chest pain from a few months ago. He was advised to undergo a heart surgery the expense of which was around Rs 3 lakh. Unable to bear the huge cost Banerjee and his family were in helpless condition.

Meanwhile, Banerjee's family heard about the Swasthya Sathi scheme, to provide free treatment to the ailing residents of the state either in a state-run-facility or any private facility. Banerjee got enrolled in the scheme recently through Duare Sarkar (Government at doorsteps) camp in Balurghat. His Swasthya Sathi card was also issued on an

urgent basis.

With the help of the card, Banerjee's family members were able to take him to a reputed private facility in Kolkata for heart surgery. Subsequently his angioplasty operation was conducted successfully there.

Expressing his gratitude towards the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her scheme, Banerjee said: "It was for our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Swasthya Sathi scheme which saved my life. I could not bear the expenses of angioplasty. Initially I was hopeless but then hearing the announcement of Duare Sarkar, I got enrolled in the Swasthya Sathi scheme and the card was also issued immediately and the surgery could be conducted."