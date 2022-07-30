Balurghat: School shut after 2 students, teacher test Covid positive
BALURGAT: A Balurghat based state-run government aided girls' school and its hostel were closed by the concerned school authority after a teacher and two of its students tested COVID-19 positive. The incident took place in Nadipar Girls High School.
According to an official source, the teacher, who also works as the hostel superintendent, recently tested COVID-19 positive. Following her positive report, the school authority was compelled to close the school for four days.
On Tuesday, the school was reopened after sanitisation. After reopening the school, many hostel students fell ill with COVID-19 symptoms and fever. "Around 77 students are staying in the hostel. Of them, 20 students had recently been suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. Their swab samples were collected for testing. On Thursday, two students tested positive through a Rapid Antigen Test. The swab samples for the rest of 18 students were sent for testing," said the source.
Without taking any risk, the school authority reportedly closed the school and the hostel. The infected students and the teacher were sent for home isolation. The students and the guardians were informed about the matter.
After being informed about the incident, District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna sent a medical team there on Thursday. Notably the infection rate of COVID-19 positive cases is rising in South Dinajpur. As many as 30 to 35 residents are getting get infected with the deadly virus every day.
