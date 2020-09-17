Balurghat: Sanitisation & social distancing norms main focus area of puja organisers

BALURGHAT: In order to avoid community infection from huge gatherings in Durga puja pandals, the Balurghat based reputed puja organisers have expressed their concerns for COVID-19 pandemic and said social distancing norms will be maintained strictly this year. The five-day Durga puja festival is slated on October 22 from Mahasasthi.



"We have to follow the health guidelines for pandemic and at the same time it is our duty to keep people away from gatherings for COVID-19 infection. It is natural that pandal hoppers will visit the pandals to see the idols and mandaps. We are thinking of widening the gate of the pandal so that the people can see the idol from outside and depart. We will also set up large barricades to control crowds in a much easier way," said an organiser of Balurghat Kachikala Academy.

The organisers will also adopt the measure of thermal screening at the entry point and no one will be allowed

to enter with fever. Wearing masks will be mandatory and hand sanitizers will be given to the visitors.

"A certain number of people will be allowed to enter inside the pandal at a time. We will also request the people to visit pandal at day time instead of night to avoid gathering. People used to visit pandals at night for lighting," said another organiser of Chalkvrigu Pragati Sangha.

Normally the big budget puja organisers would have been calling the media reporters to create hype about their themes and planning before a month from the festival.

"Pandemic creates this situation. We have doubt about sponsorships and subscription of collections too. Due to the uncertainty, we are planning on cost-cutting. Perhaps it won't have as much pomp and glitter as previous years. The members are being instructed to cut down on the budget and height of the idol," said an organiser of Abhijatri Club.

Notably, the COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in Balurghat and there is no sign of coming them down. Sounding a little hope, an organiser said the cases in European countries are decreasing and there is still a chance to slow down the infection within a month.