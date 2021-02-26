Balurghat RSP MLA not to contest polls

BALURGHAT: Veteran RSP leader and sitting MLA from Balurghat Assembly constituency Biswanath Chowdhury will not contest the upcoming polls due to age-related issues, a senior party leader said on Thursday.



"Earlier, he had appealed to the party's state leadership to select a new candidate from the seat. He had expressed his unwillingness to fight from the seat too," the leader added.

According to him, the party's high command has already approved his appeal. "Our party has taken the decision that former Balurghat civic body Chairperson Sucheta Biswas will contest from the seat instead of Chowdhury. We have already delivered the message to her," he added.