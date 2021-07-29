Balurghat: Pvt school flouts Covid curbs, reopens for a few hours

balurghat: Flouting the safety restrictions imposed by the state government, a private school for children in Balurghat reopened for students on Wednesday for a few hours.



The headmistress of Abhiyatri Sishu Vidyaniketan Rupali Saha said they had opened the school following the request from the parents. "However, we stopped the classes after some time and informed the parents to take their children from the school," Saha said. According to her, around 10 to 11 children were present in the classes. Five teachers along with headmistress Rupali Saha were present in the school.

"Parents had requested the school authority for conducting classes following the disobedience of their children at home. So, we organised classes for them on Wednesday. The whole school was not reopened," she said.Saha said she had taken permission from the school committee. But no permission was taken from the district administration.

As per the state government's order, schools will remain closed till August 31 until further orders. Additional District Magistrate Vivek Kumar said he would go through the government guideline regarding the matter before making any comment.Locals demanded the administration to take appropriate action against the private school.