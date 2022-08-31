Balurghat: Over Rs 1 cr property tax pending, drive launched

BALURGHAT: A group of Balurghat civic body officials-led by the vice-chairman Pradipta Chakraborty on Tuesday conducted a drive to collect the pending tax from the households.



Chakraborty said the drive was conducted in order to collect the pending dues from the civic residents covering all 25 wards.

"Many households have not yet paid the said dues for over around 15 to 20 years, taking the amount to over a crore now. Our board had earlier sent official letters to them mentioning their pending dues. They were directed to pay the amount within 15 days after receiving the official letter. We will be forced to impose legal action once the direction is ignored," Chakraborty said.

According to her, the civic board has decided to send a thanks giving letter to those house owners who have paid their property taxes in due time. "The drive was carried out due to the financial crisis as faced by the board. Our fund crunch can be overcome before the upcoming Durga puja festival if the dues are recovered," she said.She said the development works have been hampered following the acute financial crunch. "The present board has set a target to collect the pending dues before the upcoming Puja days," she added.