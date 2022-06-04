Balurghat-Nabadwip Express catches fire

BALURGHAT: Tension gripped after fire broke out from the engine of the newly introduced Balurghat bound Nabadwip Express on Friday. The incident took place before the train was entering Buniadpur station.



After seeing the smoke of the fire, the driver of the train had stopped the train immediately. Normalcy was, however, restored after half an hour.

Later the train reached Balurghat station safely. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.No casualty or the report of hurt was reported.

Nabadwip Express started plying from Balurghat on May 30. As per the decision of the concerned railway department, the said train was extended from Malda.