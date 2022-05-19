Balurghat: Mobile app to address civic issues soon

BALURGHAT: Balurghat municipality will soon start a mobile app for civic residents, speaking to Millennium Post, the concerned civic body chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra informed.



"We are thinking of launching the new system in July. Online booking for civic residential lodges will be conducted through this new app. In addition to this, complaints about drinking water, cleanliness of drainage system, repairing of roads, streetlights and other civic related services will also be made available to the residents staying there. They need not come to the civic office regarding the above mentioned matters."

According to him, the new Trinamool Congress-led civic board is now determined to ensure Duare Pourasabha (Municipality at doorstep) as early as possible. "As a part of Duare Pourasabha activity which we promised to the voters during the campaign for municipal elections, the new mobile app will start functioning shortly. It is a way to facilitate digital and online services for the inhabitants, keeping in mind the pandemic situation and encouraging less crowd," he said. Mitra said the concerned civic body is now in its final stages of preparations for introduction of the new facility. "The process of developing infrastructure for this purpose is in full swing and we will announce the date of introduction shortly," he said.