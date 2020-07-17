Balurghat main market closed for sanitisation

BALURGHAT: In view of growing Covid infection among its residents of Balurghat civic areas, local administration has closed the main vegetable, fish-meat, grocery and stationery wholesale and retail market for three days and initiated measures to sanitise its entire surroundings. The local civic authority has already issued a notification regarding the matter.



According to an official source, with nearly 66 COVID-19 cases in civic areas, the local administration, civic officials and fire-brigade personnel are paying extra attention to sanitise the market of Balurghat. After reports of some local traders testing positive, the local administration has taken a decision to shut down the market for three days. Around five traders of Tahabazar area had earlier this week tested COVID-19

positive.

The civic authority without any delay carried out a thorough sanitisation drive of the market and the areas adjacent to it before reopening

it. The concerned authority had earlier directed the vegetable, fish and meat vendors to shift elsewhere during the lockdown so that social distancing norms can be followed.

Locals and civic officials have been complaining that social distancing norms were not properly maintained by the vendors and buyers even during the lockdown period.

As per press release on Thursday by the district health department, the total number of infected patients in Balurghat civic areas reached 66 and what is more alarming sounded by the concerned health department, is that the infected people have no travel history in recent past. Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported on the same day with three from Tapan, two from Balurghat and one each from Kushmandi, Gangarampur and Hili.

In South Dinajpur, the total positive COVID-19 cases reached 463 till Thursday. 291 patients were cured and discharged from hospital till date, it is learnt.