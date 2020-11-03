Balurghat: Locals want trains back on tracks

Balurghat: Members of a local railway development forum Eklakhi-Balurghat-Rail-O-Unnayan-Committee demanded immediate resumption of train service from Balurghat to Kolkata, Siliguri and Howrah.

Pijush Kanti Deb, the general secretary of the forum said the process of resuming train service in other parts of the country has been initiated by the Railways already but there is no such process started by the concerned department in Balurghat.

"Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also requested the Railways to start the services considering the difficulties faced by common people," said a local resident, Timir Mukherjee.

"People here are facing enormous difficulties following the suspension of train service due to pandemic and lockdown. They have to travel frequently to Kolkata and Siliguri for different purposes," Deb added.