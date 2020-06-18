Balurghat likely to get RT-PCR lab soon

BALURGHAT: With the objective to detect positive Covid-19 patients in a short time, South Dinajpur district Health department has initiated measures and started the process of establishing full-fledged Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) laboratory in Balurghat district hospital.



Speaking exclusively to Millennium Post, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey said:"The preliminary process of establishing the

RT-PCR lab in Balurghat district hospital has started. We have already conducted a high level meeting with district magistrate Nikhil Nirmal and other high ranked administrative officials regarding the matter. After completing

the preliminary process and assessing the ground reality of setting up the lab here, we will send the proposal to the state health department for final approval."

Meanwhile, senior health official and officer on special duty of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital Dr Sushanta Roy said that

the lab may be established within two weeks if the norms are fulfilled and the infrastructure is developed. Apart

from DM and CMOH, Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh and district police chief Debarshi Dutta were present in the meeting.

An official source said it needs to require 400-450 square-feet space and deep-freezer for the lab.

It may be mentioned that the TrueNAT machine has already been installed in the district.

Notably the total number active covid-19 cases in the district have risen to 81. 42 patients were cured so far and sent back home with discharge certificates. Most of the infected patients were migrant workers who recently returned from other states, it is learnt.