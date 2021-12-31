Balurghat gets memorial for martyrs' of freedom struggle

BALURGHAT: A martyrs' memorial for the memory of martyrs, who took part in historical 1942's Quit India Movement, was inaugurated in Balurghat on Thursday by the District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Ayesha Rani A in the premises of Balurghat Treasury building.



In her inaugural speech, the DM said: "The martyrs' memorial was being built up for the memory of martyrs who had sacrificed themselves for the service of their nation. We thank and salute them for their contribution for which we achieved freedom."

According to her, it was a longstanding demand of the Balurghat Diwas Udjapan committee to build a permanent memorial for the memory of the local freedom fighters who participated in the historic Quit India Movement in 1942.

Pijush Kanti Deb, the president of Balurghat Diwas Udjapan committee said: "There was a memorial situated in the same place but it was destroyed around 9 years ago for the building of a government auditorium and we had demanded to set up a same memorial there. We recently approached our DM Ayesha Rani A on the issue and she promised to fulfill our demand as early as possible."

Notably, Balurghat Diwas used to be observed every year on September 14 to show tribute to the martyrs, who took part in 1942's Quit India Movement. Deb said the day was historical because a group of local freedom-fighters on September 14, 1942 under the leadership of Saroj Ranjan Chatterjee had participated in the British-free freedom movement and gathered at court premises after marching from historical Dangi Ghat and burnt the government offices, ransacked the post-office, disconnected the telephone lines, plundered the treasury-house and finally hoisted the Indian tricolour instead of British flag at Balurghat court.