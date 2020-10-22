Balurghat gears up for Durga Puja maintaining all Covid protocols

BALURGHAT: Maintaining all pandemic protocols Balurghat gears up for Durga Puja 2020.



The big budget Puja organisers are being instructed to follow the norms thoroughly to avoid community infection.

High-ranked administrative officials in a recent meeting with the organisers issued various guidelines to them.

No one will be allowed to enter into the pandal without a mask. Social distancing protocol will be mandatory for the pandal hoppers and the puja committees have also been directed to ensure arrangements for thermal screening and handsanitisers at each pandal.

Posters related to wearing masks and following safe distance have been placed.

Apart from this, the Puja organisers as per instruction of the administration have prepared open-air marquees in view of contagion. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Durga Puja is being conducted differently this time. No grandeur is seen during Durga Puja this year.

The illuminating gates which are installed on either side of the road are also not seen in the city.