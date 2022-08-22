Balurghat: Four hurt as two motorbikes collide
Balurghat: Four persons were seriously injured when two motorcycles collided here on Sunday.
The incident took place in Balurghat's Mangalpur area on National Highway 512.
Police and the Fire Brigade personnel rushed the spot after they were informed by the locals. They were all admitted to Balurghat hospital by the police. One of the injured persons was stated critical till the last report came in.
Among the injured persons, three hail from Hosseinpur and one from Gouriamath area.
Angry locals blocked the Balurghat-Hili road in protest against the rash driving for the lack of proper traffic vigilance. The police had finally managed to lift the stir and the roadblock in order to control the situation and thus normalcy
was restored. There was a
huge traffic congestion following the roadblock and public agitation.
According to a police source, the three persons were travelling in the same bike at an abnormal speed. On the way to Mangalpur area, the bike had lost control and hit another bike coming from the opposite direction comparatively with a low speed. After hearing the sound of the mishap, the locals reached there and informed the police.
Police said the incident
was an instance of reckless driving. A police investigation has also been initiated. The
trio was in a inebriated
condition and travelling, it is learnt.
