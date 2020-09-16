Balurghat Diwas celebrated

BALURGHAT: The historical 'Balurghat Diwas' was celebrated on Monday at Balurghat Dangi Ghat and in the premises of Balurghat administrative building to show respect to those martyrs who took part in 1942's Quit India Movement.



September 14, 1942 was significant for Balurghat people as a group of local freedom-fighters including Pulin Das Gupta, Biswa Ranjan Sen, Shailen Das, Jabbar Mian, Prafulla Kumar Deb, Radha Mohan Mohanta, Prabodh Kumar Talapatra, Shyamapada Khan and Biren Dey Sarkar under the leadership of Saroj Ranjan Chatterjee had participated in freedom movement. Around 15,000 Balurghat residents with the freedom-fighters-led by Chatterjee assembled at court premises on that gala day after marching from historical Dangi Ghat and torched the government offices, ransacked the post-office, disconnected the telephone lines, looted the treasury-house and finally Indian tricolour hoisted instead of British flag Union Jack at Balurghat court.

District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal, Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta, District Information and

Cultural Officer Santanu Chakraborty, chairman of Mackintosh Burn Limited Shankar Chakraborty, veteran social-worker and journalist Pijush Kanti Deb, reputed lawyers Subhas Chaki and Sushovon Chatterjee were present in the programme.