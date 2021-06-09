Balurghat dist hosp to get Paediatric ICU soon

balurghat: With the aim to protect infants and children from Covid infection, the district Health department of South Dinajpur is going to launch Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) soon at Balurghat district hospital, informed Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey.



According to him, the new facility will soon start functioning at the third floor of the hospital's superspecialty building.

"Initially we have decided to start PICU service at Balurghat district hospital. As many as 20 beds will be available there for the infants and children. A separate Covid ward will also be set up there. We have the target to protect children from the deadly virus at any cost. The infants and the children will be infected in large numbers if the third wave of pandemic comes," he said.

Recently, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on Covid related matters from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital Dr Sushanta Roy had visited the district and instructed the concerned CMOH to develop infrastructure at Balurghat district hospital so that PICU will soon start there. As per his direction, CMOH Dr Dey, hospital superintendent Dr Partha Pratim Mondal along with a group of health officials inspected the particular floor of the superspecialty hospital where the special facility will start.