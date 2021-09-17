Balurghat: Dist admin aims to vaccinate 100% residents

Balurghat: South Dinajpur district administration has set a target in order to vaccinate hundred per cent residents who are residing under Balurghat civic area.



According to an administrative official, the district administration will involve the local clubs and organisations to gear up the immunisation drive.

"On Wednesday, we conducted a high-level meeting among the officials of district administration, Health department and police at Baluchhaya auditorium, where the organisers of different clubs and social welfare organisations participated. The meeting was conducted to take up an initiative so that hundred per cent civic residents can be covered up to provide the jabs soon. We have requested the organisers to extend their support in this connection," said the official.

In the meeting, Subdivisional Officer (SDO) of Balurghat Suman Das Gupta, Inspector-in-Charge of Balurghat police station Ashim Gope and Assistant Chief Medical Officer of Health Uday Chand Ghosh were present.

"We have requested the organisers to prepare lists of civic residents, who are yet to be vaccinated. The lists can be deposited at Matrisadan. On the basis of the lists, the slips for shots will be issued. Without the slips, no one can be vaccinated and in order to remove confusion, white slips are fixed for first dose recipients and pink ones for second dose beneficiaries," added the official.

SDO Suman Das Gupta said the slips could be distributed through door-to-door visits.

"We will start distributing the slips after receiving the lists from the organisers. We have also requested them to prepare a separate list of unwilling civic residents to receive the shots. Any problem regarding the matter will be sorted out after taking help from the health and police officials," he said.

ACMOH Uday Chand Ghosh said: "There is no restriction to take the shots for pregnant women and new mothers. Earlier, there was confusion on the issue. Herd-immunity can be developed only when we can provide shots to all the residents."

One of the local club organisers Soumya Kanti Ghosh said around 500 people have already received the jabs from a list prepared by their club.