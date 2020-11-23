Balurghat: Dentist dies of Covid

Balurghat: A 64-year old dentist, Ramendu Ghosh of Balurghat district hospital died of COVID-19 late Saturday night at a private facility in Kolkata, sources said on Sunday.



A frontline Corona warrior, Ghosh had tested positive for COVID-19 around one and a half months back. Initially, he was admitted to a designated facility here in Balurghat. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to a reputed private facility in Kolkata.

A source said Ghosh developed some breathing issues, following which he was provided with oxygen support there. His condition started deteriorating on Friday morning and he was shifted to ICU. He died there around 1.30 am.

Before joining Balurghat district hospital, Ghosh was associated with many block health centres of the district. He served as a dentist for over three decades.

"Ghosh was very popular among his colleagues and patients at the hospital and was treating patients amid the pandemic over the past six months," a source said.