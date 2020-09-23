Balurghat couple return from B'desh after local admin takes initiative

Balurghat: With the initiative taken by the local administration after the report published in the Millennium Post on August 31, the Balurghat couple who were stuck in Bangladesh following COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown returned to their Khidirpur residence in Balurghat safely earlier this week. The administrative officials contacted the Bangladesh consulate office to initiate measures for their immediate return. The couple returned to Balurghat recently.



Visibly overjoyed after returning from Bangladesh, the couple Dayal and Kamala Barman said: "The media persons particularly the English daily Millennium Post had done a great job. After the report was published, the officials had taken the initiative for our return. Initially, we lost hope. We left our son and daughter alone in Balurghat and were worried too much for them."

Barman is a fisherman by profession. Both Hriday and Purnima are studying in Class-VIII at Khidirpur High School.

Seeing their plight in absence of their parents, former Trinamool Congress councillor of Balurghat civic body Shankar Dutta and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad members provided free ration to them a few days ago.