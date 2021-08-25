Balurghat civic body to repair roads & drains before Puja at Rs 4 crore

balurghat: Balurghat civic body will repair the damaged roads and drains on an urgent basis before Durga Puja.



According to a civic official, fund worth Rs 4 crore has already been allocated for the work.

"We have taken up an initiative to repair the damaged roads and drains inside the civic areas. The works of a few damaged roads and drains have started after completing the tender process. The rest of the work will be completed before the upcoming Durga Puja festival," the civic official said.

The new chairperson of the board of administrators for the concerned civic body Sekhar Das Gupta said: "The former chairperson had taken up the decision to repair the damaged roads and drains. A fund of Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned for it. The work will be completed before the Durga Puja."

The former civic body chairperson Haripada Saha said: "A list of damaged roads and drains was prepared recently and the fund was sanctioned accordingly but before completing the work, I have handed over the charge to the new chairperson."

Recently, a group of civic officials had visited all the 25 civic wards to identify the damaged roads and drains."After inspection, 75 such roads were identified. Due to the digging operation for the connectivity of piped-domestic drinking water service, the roads were damaged and needed immediate repairing measures. In addition to this, the team of civic officials had also identified 25 drains for repairing. As many as 20 tenders were already completed and the rest of the tenders will be invited soon," said the civic official.

The civic roads covering the areas of Uttamasha pally, Namabangi, Saheb Kachhari, Khadimpur and Lalmati are partly or fully damaged and the residents are facing difficulties while using the roads.