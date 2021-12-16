Balurghat civic body to install CCTVs to check reckless driving

balurghat: In a bid to curb the menace of antisocial activities, reckless driving and enormous traffic congestion particularly during rush hours inside the Balurghat civic areas, the concerned board of Balurghat civic body has taken up a decision to install Closed-Circuit-Television (CCTV) cameras in different parts of the town.



A team of civic officials has already inspected the important intersections of the city where the new system will be set up."Balurghat is a densely populated area and it is tough to control traffic particularly during rush hours. The concerned civic board has now taken a decision to install CCTV cameras in busy intersections of the city. It will also help cops to identify the goons and criminals if they commit crimes publicly," said a civic official.According to the official, now the process of identifying the places where the CCTVs will be installed has started. A fund has also been allocated for the project.

"The process of identifying the areas for the new project is on. Primarily we have started inspecting the suitable areas with the police officials so that the entire process of installing the CCTV cameras will be hassle free. We are expecting to complete the work of installation positively by the end of December," he added.

Meanwhile, traffic congestion on several roads and lanes under the civic area is causing immense inconveniences for the commuters due to heavy rush of vehicles particularly during office hours from Monday to Friday. The situation goes topsy-turvy following the blatant violations of traffic rules too.

Facing congestion at chowringhee, lenin sarani, kuthikachari road, station road, market, high road and public bus stand is quite a common experience for commuters.