Balurghat civic body gets new chairman

BALURGHAT: New chairperson has been nominated for the board of administrators of Balurghat civic body.



Sekhar Das Gupta, a local lawyer of Balurghat, and Trinamool Congress leader has been nominated as the new chairperson of Balurghat civic body.

According to an official source, a notification for the new nomination was announced on Monday evening by the Governor of the state for the chairperson of the board of administrators for Balurghat civic body.

After being nominated as the new chairperson of Balurghat civic body, Das Gupta said: "I will focus on my work as the chairperson of the board. Maximum stress will be given on the development works. No inhabitant will be deprived from getting the service from the municipality." He said he would undertake development works for the benefit of the civic residents.

Meanwhile, new Trinamool Congress (TMC) president of South Dinajpur Ujjwal Basak said he would focus on strengthening the party at the grass-root level. Basak was a former block TMC president of Kumarganj.

Basak said: "I am grateful to the party for giving the responsibility. I will focus on strengthening the party from grass-root level."

According to him, the former president Goutam Das had already done a great job as a party president and they would all work together to strengthen the party.

Das said: "I am a simple worker of Trinamool Congress. I am ready to accept any kind of responsibility."