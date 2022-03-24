Balurghat civic body gets new board

BALURGHAT: Newly constituted Trinamool Congress-led Balurghat civic board took official charge on Wednesday in a programme in the presence of Agricultural Marketing minister Biplab Mitra and Subdivisional Officer of Balurghat Suman Das Gupta.



Ashok Kumar Mitra, who was elected from ward no 5, was nominated as the Chairman and Pradipta Chakraborty, who won from ward no 22, was nominated as the Vice-Chairman of the new civic board. Apart from this, all the elected councillors took oaths on the same day. Outgoing chairperson of the board of administrators Sekhar Das Gupta handed over the official charge to Mitra by maintaining all the official formalities.

After taking charge, Mitra said: "It is now my duty to provide better civic service to the residents. I will focus on my responsibility wholeheartedly to provide justice that my party has been put on my shoulder. The new board will work as a team for the civic people." According to him, the new civic board will launch Duare Pourasabha (Civic Board at Doorsteps) to provide fast service to the inhabitants.