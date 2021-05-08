Balurghat civic body forms team to help Covid patients

BALURGHAT: With the number of Covid positive cases surging in Balurghat civic areas, the civic body has formed a team to help the Covid-infected families covering all 25 wards. As many as 50 female workers, who are associated with registered Self-Help Groups (SHGs), have been included in the team.



The Executive Officer of Balurghat civic body Pradip Bhattacharya said the team has already started its work to support the infected families.

"Balurghat civic body had earlier initiated measures to form the team. About 50 women from different SHGs are associated with the team. The members used to go to the infected families in order to collect information from them and if necessary, they buy medicines and domestic items from the market for them too," Bhattacharya said.

According to him, the civic body has opened a toll free number 18003453327 and a mobile number 8116935166 for the civic residents. "These two numbers are being operated from the civic hospital Matrisadan. A separate cell comprising a health advisor, who is a doctor, a call-receiver and a data-entry-operator are operating the two numbers to assist the residents. The residents will get free health advice if dialing any of the two numbers," he said.

The team members are also providing the two numbers to the civic residents by visiting their houses. Haripada Saha, the concerned civic Chairman said: "We are passing from a tough time following the second wave of pandemic and a partial lockdown has been imposed already to tackle the situation. Many civic residents used to get infected with the deadly virus everyday and it is our duty to stand beside the infected families."

In South Dinajpur, a total of 194 people tested COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours with the district's active cases standing at 1,316. About 10,746 people have been infected till date. After being cured, at least 9,300 people have been discharged from hospital. Around 64 people are presently undergoing treatment at Balurghat Covid hospital.