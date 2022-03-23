Balurghat civic body chief reaches out to people ahead of taking charge

BALURGHAT: Newly-elected Balurghat civic body chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra on Tuesday conducted a public relation activity with the civic inhabitants before taking his official charge on Wednesday (March 23) as the Chairman of the newly constituted Trinamool Congress-led Balurghat civic body.



"I will take charge formally from the present chairperson of the board of administrators of Balurghat civic body on Wednesday. The vice-chairman of the board along with the new councillors will take oaths on the same day. Before taking the official responsibility, I thought of conducting direct public relations with the civic residents to meet them personally," Mitra said.

According to him, public relations is very important to know about the demands of the inhabitants.

"It was for the blessings of the voters for which the Balurghat civic board was formed by the TMC. It was a landslide victory in favour of our party by winning 23 of 25 wards. Now it is our duty to bring back the same service to the locals. I wanted to take blessings from them after I was elected from ward no 5," he said.

"Later our party high command declared my name as the chairman of the new board. I will work for the people of Balurghat as I promised them while taking part in today's public relations event," he said.

Mitra on Tuesday started his public relations from ward no 1 with the target of covering all 25 wards.