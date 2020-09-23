Balurghat Children Park reopens

Balurghat: Balurghat Children Park that was closed since March 23 due to the pandemic reopened for the general public on Wednesday. An official said the park will be open from 11 am to 5.30 pm daily. "COVID-19 situation in Balurghat has slightly improved and that is why we have taken the decision to reopen the park for common people particularly for those who are minors and children. The visitors have to maintain the pandemic norms strictly. No one is allowed to get an entry without a mask. Social distancing protocol will be maintained and the park employees are being directed to maintain the instructions thoroughly. Cleanliness operations and sanitisation work will be conducted regularly," said the official. According to him, thermal scanning at the entry point will be conducted on a regular basis. The visitors will be provided hand-sanitiser also.