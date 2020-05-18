Balurghat celebrates Dengue Day

BALURGHAT: Balurghat local civic body on Saturday celebrated National Dengue Day. The occasion was inaugurated by the Sub-divisional Officer of Balurghat and civic body administrator Biswa Ranjan Mukherjee.



"We have celebrated National Dengue Day maintaining social distancing norms due to novel Coronavirus. We should not forget that the high time of dengue menace is about to advent. We have taken several precautionary measures to curb its sudden outbreak. We will launch massive door-to-door visit instructing the inhabitants to contact health officials immediately in case of any prolonged fever, body-ache or attendant Dengue like symptoms," he said. The ceremony was focused on the disease--how it spreads, its preventive measures and how to avoid the threats of Dengue.

A special vector control team will launch a door-to-door drive to check that water does not get accumulated in the basement of multi-storied buildings or those under construction. According to him, the most effective way to get rid of the fatal disease is awareness and they are distributing pamphlets and posters to aware people.